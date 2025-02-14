BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SCHOOL SHOOTER STOPPED❗ TRINITY SHOCKLEY VALENTINE'S PLOT❗ ARRESTED INDIANA [LIVE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 7 months ago

69,717 views Streamed live 15 hours ago #trinityShockley #mooresville #indiana

BREAKING. LIVE.


Mooresville Indiana High School Student was arrested for planning a Valentine's day mass shooting at her school.

Police arrest 18-year-old Trinity Shockley aka Dex aka Jamie.

Shockley was obsessed with Nikolas Cruz, Adam Lanza & Dylann Roof.


Also,

Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz brother Zachary Cruz was recently arrested for breaking into schools in Virginia.


We discuss.


Who is Timothy Shockley?


Police press conference?

Crime scene.


SUBSCRIBE to my channel for updates.


#trinityShockley #mooresville #indiana #arrest #arrested #jail #bail #bond #prison #pressconference #school #highschool #valentinesday #valentines #teachers #students #samantharupnow #dylannroof #adamlanza #nikolascruz #truecrimecommunity #truecrime #mystery #police #sheriff #faculty #education #educational


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qw2x0L0rhx8

Keywords
fbitransapocalypsemulti pronged attacktrinity shockleyschool shooting incident
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy