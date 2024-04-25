Why Are People Protesting For a Free Palestine?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Free Palestine movement, and then goes to see what the Bible says about it.
NOTE: NOTE: I was extremely tired when I did this video. Because of that, I misspoke around 12:10 when I said the name of Isaac was changed to Israel. Of course that's wrong. Jacob's name was changed to Israel.
Also, I misspoke in mistakenly saying "10/6" when I meant to say "10/7," at about 30:32