HOW TO SUCCESSFULLY DEBATE ₪ A DISSEMBLING YID 101
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
29 views • 1 month ago

Jake Shields - Typically this kid is obnoxious but this is how to debate a jew


They try to never actually answer your questions so you need to pin them down


Source: https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1956276842760949939


Thumbnail: https://x.com/globl_insight/status/1956352384776454484


Mr White Tuber and All I'm Sayin' BTFO Gnostic Informant


https://x.com/i/spaces/1OdKrOEYERYGX

Keywords
debatedeflectionmulti pronged offensivedissembling yidmigrating goalposts
