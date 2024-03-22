BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAMAS & TORONTO POLICE CANCEL ST. PATRICK'S DAY
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
11 views • 03/22/2024

Hamas protesters mistakenly call themselves Palestinian protesters. They have been attacking Jews and Christians all over Canada. Now they are attacking Toronto police and Toronto police are too weak and too afraid of these Hamas losers to do anything about it except for cancel the Saint Patrick's Day Parade because it is easier to attack white people who pay their salaries as opposed to imprisoning those who are here illegally and assault Canadian citizens.


Toronto police along with every Police Department in Canada have proven to all of us that they are of no value to We the People any longer. They capitulate to antifa, Black lives matter, Hamas, Muslims and pedophiles instead of protecting us from those evil parties.


I think it's about due time that we just cut all of our funding and stop paying all of our taxes. I have had enough and I'm sure you have too.


www.freedomreport.ca

Keywords
immigrationmuslimsisraelislampalestinemuslimjordanshariaislamophobiasaudiarabiamiddleeastsharialaw
