Florida "Don't Say Jew" House Bill 269 - Five Years in Jail for "Hate Speech" Graffiti

The Talmud is the Satanic version of the Torah. The Jews have an oral version of the Torah called the Tenach, or which some call the Talmud, but the Talmud a minority of real Jews are familiar with is not the Talmud being used today. The Babylonian Talmud has taken precedence since 1905 and is blasphemous. In fact every Jew today is taught through this particular Talmud.
Florida’s Governor just signed a bill that will censor criticism of Israel throughout the state’s public schools
https://mondoweiss.net/2019/06/floridas-criticism-throughout/
Florida GOP Declares War On The First Amendment to ‘Combat Anti-Semitism’
https://www.infowars.com/posts/florida-gop-declares-war-on-the-first-amendment-to-combat-anti-semitism/
The New World Order and the Talmud
https://millionairejack.com/satans-pyramid-of-insanity-rules-the-world-dont-let-lies-and-propaganda-from-primitive-creatures-enslave-you/
Ron DeSantis: Savior or Snake?
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/06/26/ron-desantis-savior-or-snake/
Mirrored - MediaGiant