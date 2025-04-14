TRUMP SHOOTING ☛ PI DOUG HAGMANN LOOKED IN THE 'EYEBALLS' OF A 2ᵰᵭ MAN ON BUTLER, PA SNIPER'S PERCH

WHO’S SIDE ARE THEY ON? | 4-14-2025





https://coachdavelive.tv/w/roTLmXozJhs4WzfWBuifcj





Chemtrails & 5G are the WEAPONS, the rest is smoke and mirrors. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS. NOTHING!!!!!

NASA DOCUMENTS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q21mIIvgVmpe

SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS:https://www.bitchute.com/video/6UF901RaH1sv





Excerpt:





Today, War Correspondent Timothy Charles Holmseth reported the following on TRUTH SOCIAL.





~begin Holmseth TRUTH SOCIAL ~





by Timothy Charles Holmseth – War Correspondent – on February 16, 2025 – USA





TRUMP ASSASSINATION PLOT





PI DOUG HAGMANN SAID HE LOOKED INTO THE “EYEBALLS” OF A 2ND MAN ON THE BUTLER, PA ROOF





HAGMANN SHOULD BE A SUSPECT





In 2009, while residing in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, I learned an FBI agent named “John Regan” was trafficking babies and “kids” with members of the Florida judicial community connected to JEFFREY EPSTEIN and moving them out of the country through the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington DC.





I was interviewed by the MN FBI in 2010 by Special Agent A.J. Eilerman. I gave the FBI the details of my recorded journalistic investigation.





I subsequently learned FBI agent “John Regan” was actually the famous FBI agent “Bob Hamer” who appeared on FOX NEWS with Hannity, Oprah, and others.





Bob Hamer was made famous for playing the role of a “pedophile” to infiltrate NAMBLA. I realized the photograph sent to me by Wayanne Kruger of FBI agent “John Regan” that I published in my book, was one and the same as FBI agent “Bob Hamer” who was appearing on the Board of Advisors of Veterans For Child Rescue Inc (V4CR) which was formed by Hillary Clinton’s bodyguard Craig Randall (Sawman) Sawyer in April of 2017 and rolled out on INFO WARS with Alex Jones.





The fact that FBI Bob Hamer’s FACE was in my book explained why a Broward County, FL Family Court judge named Michael Kaplan who had NO JURISDICTION over me (MN resident) WHATSOEVER issued an INJUNCTION FOR PROTECTION AGAINST REPEAT VIOLENCE that ORDERED me to STOP selling my book forever and turn over all of my FIREARMS to the BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. I was kidnapped 4 times by STATE OF MINNESOTA over this hoax.





In 2020 during the run-up to the election I began to receive threats from V4CR warning me that I was going to be kidnapped, tortured, and murdered (as was my escrow agent former Administrative Tribunal judge Randi Lynn Erickson) because I was reporting on industrial scale international child sex trafficking. VICE ADMIRAL CHARLES W. MOORE, V4CR, told me V4CR was close to GENERAL MARK MILLEY, GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN and PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.





I continued to monitor former Navy SEAL TEAM 6 SNIPER Craig (Sawman) Sawyer.





In November 2023 I alerted the U.S. Secret Service that Trump’s life was in danger and explained who was targeting Trump.





Immediately after the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, PA on July 13, 2024, I reported that Craig Sawyer posted a photo of a sniper rifle on Twitter/X and then appeared on INFO WARS and claimed he’d been in communications with Trump’s security team.





Sawyer also appeared on the Hagmann Report.





Note: Hagmann and Sawyer are co-plaintiffs in an Ohio, lawsuit.





Two days after Trump announced he’s seeking all U.S. Secret Service reports on the assassination attempt, Doug Hagmann appeared on INFO WARS and said he looked into the “eyeballs” of a 2nd man on the Butler roof and “identified” him.





DEVELOPING





Read the rest at: https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/trump-assassination-special-report-pi-doug-hagmann-said-he-looked-into-the-eyes-of-a-2nd-man-on-the-butler-pennsylvania-roof-i-looked-at-that-man-in-his-eyeballs-and-identified-him-and-hes-ver/





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/yn9C9k2JPRDP/