MORE VIRUSES. MORE MUTATIONS. MORE VARIANTS. MORE BS! 🤯🤡🌍

They're laying it on thick in this story. Be sure to put on your waders! Btw... maybe I missed it during editing but did they mention how many jabs the guy had? I'm guessing he was up to 6 or 7.

Source (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/lifestyle/longest-covid-infection-lasted-nearly-32622835

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

