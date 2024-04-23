MORE VIRUSES. MORE MUTATIONS. MORE VARIANTS. MORE BS! 🤯🤡🌍

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They're laying it on thick in this story. Be sure to put on your waders! Btw... maybe I missed it during editing but did they mention how many jabs the guy had? I'm guessing he was up to 6 or 7.
Source (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/lifestyle/longest-covid-infection-lasted-nearly-32622835
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report