RT News July 4, 2024 9AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 4, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Joe Biden’s jaw-dropping debate performance triggers the left to circle the wagons, while others party members call on him to exit stage right. Meanwhile, the White House floats who might become the next US president. Iranians prepare to head to polls to elect their next leader in the second round of the snap presidential election. Belarus signs on the dotted line, and is now officially the tenth member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The alliance is meeting in Kazakhstan, highlighting its unity is for the sake of common prosperity.