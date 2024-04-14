The Rise of Surveillance Capitalism | Mark Weinstein | TED Talk aired 2020

We’re participating in the greatest socioeconomic experiment in human history. It’s called Surveillance Capitalism. And your privacy is NO MORE.





Everything we do – morning, day, and night – is tracked, analyzed, and monetized. Google knows when you're pregnant, Facebook knows your finances, and Fitbit knows when you're having sex! What’s the cure?





MeWe Founder Mark Weinstein delivers an eye-opening exposé and calls for a privacy revolution to reclaim what rightfully belongs to us. Mark is the founder and CEO of MeWe, the #1 Trending Facebook alternative. Mark is world renowned as a leading privacy advocate and one of the visionary original inventors of social networking. He is ranked as one of the "Top 8 Minds in Online Privacy," and was named "Privacy by Design Ambassador" by The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, Canada.





He's often quoted on MarketWatch and has appeared on PBS, BBC, FOX News, and CNN. MeWe is the first social network with a Privacy Bill of Rights. MeWe has no ads, no spyware, no targeting, no political agenda, no boosted views of any kind, and no news feed manipulation. MeWe's Advisory Board includes the inventor of the Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee.





Available in 19 languages, MeWe has 7 million members worldwide and projects 70 million by the end of 2020. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.

