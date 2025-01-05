The Breath of Life | Conscious Hip Hop Mix - The Science of Breath with Visualz ((432Hz))

This is the hip hop special of The Science of Breath or The Breath of Life or Breath-work or Pranayana.. It's all quite the same in the end and I got a really cool selection of songs that go deep into it all! Including some visuals mixed in with some of the original music videos of certain songs featured. Looking forward to getting this one out after the last mix (The Wreckoning) since it was pretty heavy, so some good recalibration to our breath of life is a good reminder and practice in alchemizing all the messed up shit out there and whatever's unreconciled within us. A good element in staying balanced, and light as a feather in regard to Maat.





Don't you love to see your own breath when you're out in the winter? What's so easily amiable about that? Something comforting to seeing your own exhalation during cold times. Ever notice your breath stuttering or fluctuating when you get the chills or get sick? Ever notice that when you overcome it by simple breath control? Ever hear about or try Wim Hof's breath exercises? pretty inspiring to say the least, and yes of course, he's far from the only one who's popularized breathwork.





What's the main theme revolving around meditation? The focalization of breath

Meditate-mediate-re-center, balance. Inhale, exhale, clear your mind. pay attention solely on breathing long and deep. We need to breathe more life into this existence amidst the lack of oxygen and consciousness on a whole. Alkalize & Alchemize





The powerful effects of breath are commonly underestimated, especially the easy obtainable and free benefits of taking a second to breath deeply at any given part of the day.. What I like to do on the fly is just take a deep breath and breathe out the pressured exhalation and blow it out fast, but through a narrow passage thru the mouth like the way trumpet players breath life into the brass. Just a few times is good.. Helps with panic attacks, feeling overwhelmed, frustrated, confused, racing thoughts, and feeling congested or claustrophobic in public settings.





One notable aspect to my awakening was a moment of hyperventilation during my most profound weeping I had at that point in my life, which forever changed for the better after an unprecedented frequency shift that rocked my whole existence, as though I was zapped by the universe (in a good way). I never experienced anything before, but had a few more times since, and the incredibly fast & deep breathing is always something I remember in awe.





A good resource for breathing exercises https://www.youtube.com/@holographicbreathing





CLAIRE STAGG, DDS, HOW CAN YOUR DENTIST HELP YOU BREATHE BETTER – PART 2

https://old.bitchute.com/video/YQqxn1wYerAM/





This is the ultimate Hip Hop altoid for halitosis, or bad breath..





Tracklist------

*= included music video





Intro- Life & Breath - Lewis Parker

Gen.isis (snippet) - Goddess Alchemy Project

Kalimba Intro - Zion as Baba Zumbi

So Heavenly - Lil Sci & Carlos Nino

Timeless - Audiopharmacy

Breathe It All In - Snippets

Hyperventilate - Minka Red x Le soleil est près de moi - Air (Dan the Automator remix) x Sethikus Boza

Accept-Ability (snippet) - El*A*Kwents

Breathairian Appetizers - Various Snippets/Artists

Breathe - Bmac Mastamind*

Connected Breath - Anahata Beatspeaker & Rae Ov Lyte

Pranayana - Solé*

Breath Work - 3rd Eye Indigo ft. Illuminati Congo x crewZ

Breathing - Anahata Sacred Sound Current*

Inhalation 1st Stage - Zion

Meditation - Esoin Tha Esoteric Being

ℜåd¡çål ∆mb¡åπçe - Nu Vision Project

Connected Breath - Illuminati Congo

Breathe - Dan Alexander

Breath - Raashan Ahmad ft. Aima

Sunday - Moka Only

Every Breath - The A-Team

Breathe In - Gift of Gab

A L'aire Libre - Architeknic*

Breathin - Jneiro Jarel x Marja West

Nadia - Nitin Sawhney

Breathing - Elon.Is

Breath of Fresh (remix snippet) - Dynospectrum

Breathing - Atmosphere

DRO (Instrumental) - One Be Lo x Sethikus Boza

Exhale - Fliptrix, Joe Corfield, & Alexander Whitehead

Fresh Inhale - Ka Zodiak*

Breathe In - Raashan Ahmad ft. Siswe

Breath Control (snippet) KRS-One

Breath - The Grouch*

Ba - Ka Auditron Ba

Listen (snippet) - Goddess Alchemy Project

Blowing Down (snippet) - Digable Planets x Marja West

E-Commerce (snippet) - People Under The Stairs

Beyond Breath - Fliptrix ft. Allan Watt & David Webb

Exhalation 2nd Stage - Zion I (R.I.P.)





Album cover art by Melanie Weidner





Arranged, Mixed, Visually edited and produced in 432Hz on Dec. 2O, 2024 by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind





PEACE