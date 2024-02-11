BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prepare for a Black Swan Event | Mike Glover
Prepare with Mike Glover, frmr Green Beret owner of Fieldcraft Survival


Check out my NEWLY RELEASED BOOK "Prepared"

https://amzn.to/3GDzYOC


I own Fieldcraft Survival in Provo, Utah where we specialize in teaching civilians to be prepared for the worst case scenario. First Aid, Mindset, Fitness, Tactics, Mobility, and so much more.


Make sure you subscribe and stay tuned to everything we are doing.


Fieldcraft Survival Podcast: https://apple.co/3uzM0D1

Mike Force Podcast: https://apple.co/3JbJC9t

Train with me: https://www.fieldcraftsurvival.com/tr...

prepareblack swan eventmike gloverfieldcraft survival
