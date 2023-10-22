© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The British police were met with aggression at yesterday’s anti-Israel protest in London:
Scuffles erupt and missiles thrown at police following pro-Palestinian protest march in Central London. The skirmishes took place at Trafalgar Square. The Met estimated up to 100,000 people had joined the march earlier in the day. #London
