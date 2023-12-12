Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Astrology & Predictions - USA - Winter 2023
channel image
FruitCakeAstrologer
41 Subscribers
Shop now
39 views
Published 2 months ago

Using the Capricorn Ingress, we'll take a look at what might happen in the USA from about Christmas 2023 to about the 3rd week in March, 2024. Bullet point SUMMARY provided. Have a full and Blessed Holiday Season!


Reading begins: 12:12

House1 15:19

House2 19:38

House3 25:23

House4 33:32

House5 40:22

House6 46:33

House7 53:21

House8 57:58

House9 1:05:15

House10 1:15:12

House11 1:19:53

House12 1:27:43


#astrology #predictions #usa2023 #mundane #fruitcakeastrologer #ingress #cap2023


Keywords
astrologyusa2024predictionwinter2023mundaneingressfruitcakeastrologer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket