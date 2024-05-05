White House To Declare Climate Emergency. Sunday Law Imminent. Floods All Over The World. Time Is Up

White House is considering national climate emergency declaration. The White House is considering declaring a national climate emergency to unlock federal powers and stifle oil development, according to a Bloomberg report. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is announcing several projects this Earth Week. Columbia University Climate School professor Dr. Melissa Lott joins with analysis.





Green calls for Biden ‘emergency’ wartime climate powers are truly scary. The President cannot control humanity’s emissions: all he can do is weaken America. When media reports about the White House considering having President Biden declare a “climate emergency” rose in the summer of 2022, White House officials claimed the administration has always treated the climate as an emergency, citing the just-passed Inflation Reduction Act as proof.





The Politics and Policy of a National Climate Emergency Declaration





Flights to Dubai disrupted as rain hits the UAE 2 weeks after its heaviest recorded rainfall ever. Airport authorities in Dubai say several flights have been cancelled and diverted as heavy rains hit the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a month. Several flights to Dubai were cancelled and diverted Thursday, airport authorities announced, as heavy rains hit the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a month.





Dubai flights canceled, schools and offices shut as rain pelts UAE just weeks after deadly floods





Deadly Dubai floods made worse by climate change





Hundreds Die In Floods Around The World As Schools Closed, Flights Canceled, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered. Dozens of people have been killed by intense rains and subsequent flooding in countries around the world in the last two weeks as local officials warn of increasingly impactful weather events and scientists link the deadly deluges in Dubai, Brazil, Kenya and beyond to human-caused climate impacts worsened by the ongoing El Niño.





After Vatican text, pope tells Jeannine Gramick: Trans people 'must be accepted.’ Ihave been very sad since April 8, 2024, when the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith promulgated Dignitas Infinita, the Declaration on Human Dignity. I have felt the immense grief among LGBTQ people and their families and friends. This document states many beautiful and essential truths, but the section on Gender Theory, which condemns "gender ideology," is harming the transgender people I love.





KS Sen. Roger Marshall says antisemitism bill goes too far, violates Christian scripture. Sen. Roger Marshall on Thursday claimed a Congressional push to combat antisemitism violates Christian scripture.





