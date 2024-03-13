REDEMPTION of the BODY, PT 1, 288000 to be HEALED

The redemption of the body is mentioned in Romans chapter 8. Is this talking about the resurrection or something to happen before the resurrection? The answer it is happening before the resurrection can even take place. Even before the grapes tribulation takes place. For this is the event that causes the Great tribulation to take place. Most have been confused over this issue but I am going over a series that speaks of the first fruits and the 144,000 overcomers in the last days. Adams and Eve's both.

You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/TX24GZVnZHs?si=PqDHhQUfJPg_4lCK For further study of the forthcoming kingdom and the restoration of all things and the end of this world you can go to the warning website at the following address larrygmeguiar2.com