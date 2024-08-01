💥 Massive attended the Funeral of the late Hamas’ political bureau leader Ismael Hanyeh and his companion in Iran’s capital, Tehran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Massive number of people attended the funeral of the late Hamas’ political bureau leader Ismael Hanyeh and his companion in Iran’s capital, Tehran.
💥 Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei performed funeral prayers over the bodies of martyrs, Commander Ismail Haniyeh and his companion Wassim Abu Shaaban.
Statements:
💬The Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah:
What happened is not just an assassination, but rather an aggression by bombing a suburb in the capital Beirut and targeting civilian buildings, not military ones.
💬The Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah:
The occupation leaders are fools, and their brains are disabled. Do they expect silence on the assassination of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran? Do they expect Iran to allow its national security, sovereignty and honor to be harmed? Everyone knows what harming honor means, especially in the East.
💬The Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah:
- The Israelis do not know which red lines they have crossed, and we have entered a new phase on all support fronts
- ⚠️Today the enemy must await the revenge of the honorable people of this nation and their retaliation for all the blood that was shed.