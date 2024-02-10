JEREMIAH 23 ~ Reveals MANY Ministers TODAY as Does The 1965 Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Both The 1965 Prophecy and Jeremiah 23 line up Together
to Reveal The Condition of The ENDTIME So-Called Ministers of TRUTH !!!
Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and DISCERN
Between The Righteous and The Wicked,
Between Him That Serveth God
and HIM That SERVETH HIM NOT!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio