BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chris Nemeth's AstraZeneca jab injury: Paralysis from waist down, Bell's palsy, unable to work
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
259 views • 05/18/2023

Chris Nemeth (49) got one AstraZeneca jab in 2021. After 2 weeks, he became paralyzed from the waist down. He also had severe head aches, tingling fingers, Bell's palsy. He couldn't walk or work. Now he is now suing for millions in damages.

REFERENCES

https://twitter.com/TheChrisNemeth

DESCRIPTION BY 7NEWS AUSTRALIA

Australians are collecting big compensation payouts over COVID vaccines. One Victorian has been awarded $2.2 million, and a Melbourne man is fighting for a multi-million dollar payout, claiming a rare side-effect from a mandatory jab left him in a wheelchair.

Connect with 7NEWS online:
Visit » https://7news.com.au
7NEWS Podcast » http://smarturl.it/7NewsDaily
Facebook » https://www.facebook.com/7NewsAustralia
Twitter » https://twitter.com/7NewsAustralia
Instagram » https://www.instagram.com/7newsaustralia/

7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbSk3WODhjM
Original video published May 9, 2023.

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
vaccinevaccine mandatecovid19vaxx injuryvaxx safety
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy