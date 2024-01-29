Babylon is fallen: Pope says Klaus Schwab & Yuval Harari can find “ways to build a better world”

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 29, 2024.





The pope says that the World Economic Forum meeting is an opportunity to find “ways to build a better world”: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/256562/pope-world-economic-forum-meeting-an-opportunity-to-find-ways-to-build-a-better-world





The only solution is the King of kings and Lord of lords: Jesus Christ, Yeshua or Immanuel and His glorious gospel of the Kingdom of God as Christ preached in Matthew 4:17, 23; Matthew 9:35, Matthew 24:14; Mark 1:14-15, Luke 9:60.





There's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:





https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow





Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).





The pope is using climate change as a ploy to help enforce his mark of public weekly SUNday rest and worship, which goes against God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].