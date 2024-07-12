© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crew on Fire after they evacuated their Burning tank - part 2
Destruction of a Ukrainian tank on the northern outskirts of Urozhayne, during a retreat.
The second video shows the crew after they evacuated the tank.
Video of Tank Hit, I posted couple hours ago, Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/b01f2758-2dbb-45b6-8148-e9b6b1caa409