© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV E287 Parash 018 Mishpatim Sh’mot 21:1 – 24:18
Exo 24:3 Moshe came and told the people everything Adonai had said, including all the rulings. The people answered with one voice: "We will obey every word Adonai has spoken."
Making a contract has its price…will you keep your side? What happens if you don’t keep your contract to Yehovah?