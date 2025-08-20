BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Happened to Ezekiel? | Scott Kesterson Pt 5 | Susan's Story & How Long Was The Con?
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1449 followers
Follow
32 views • 4 weeks ago

This story might very well be the most difficult, but important yet. What happened to Ezekiel? Why did Scott shoot him? This is Susan's story. The day Ezekiel was shot, Susan had a very troubled night of dreams that some puppies had been destroyed by someone she knew. She told her husband "People can be cruel to people and not harm animals. But ANYONE who is cruel to animals is ALWAYS capable of harming humans and anyone who would kill a puppy is a very dangerous man." A few hours later she would find out the fate of the precious pup she and her family raised in the love of God. There is more to this story, it is hard to hear and hard to tell, but the truth must be told... for Susan, her family and for the memory of Ezekiel. "Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them."

Ephesians 5:11 Read more and watch PARTS ONE , TWO, THREE, FOUR & the Family Meeting HERE: https://www.resistancechicks.com/what-happened-to-ezekiel-scott-kesterson/


