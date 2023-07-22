BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"How To Prepare For The Second Coming" Pavel Goia
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
100 followers
27 views • 07/22/2023

Jesus is returning. Will you be ready? How can you prepare for Christ’s Second Coming? Pastor Pavel Goia looks at the parables Jesus told that have instruction for us who are waiting for Christ’s return. Learn lessons about how to prepare as Pastor Goia analyzes the story of the ten virgins, the parable of the fig tree, the faithful and the evil servants, and the parable of the talents.

How can we apply principles from ancient wedding traditions to our own lives? What do all these stories have in common regarding how we should spend our waiting time? Find out in this episode! Discover what to do to prepare to meet Jesus with joy when He comes again.

