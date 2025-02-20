Jew-Baiting, Bible, Hellywood, Craig Sawyer, U.K. “Migrants”, Leo Frnak, Leo Kearse, Tim Oz-man

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-02-19 “Clay Pigeons”
Topic list:
* Is the Jew-baiting simply today’s “climate”?
* Johnny’s private conversation with Leonard Ulrich.
* Was the Bible fabricated by a bunch of guys in a room? Threads from Old to New Testament show that as ridiculous.
* Yup. There is NO creativity in Hellywood.
* SURPRISE: Rome-flix is doing ANOTHER iteration of “the gunfight at the OK corral”. How can Johnny use it to bust James Delinpole’s balls?
* More details on the insanity that was “Obie” O’Brien’s family.
* How do you win against temptation? (Why should you try?)
* How are the most elite Praetorians going down? Here’s an idea.
* “Veterans for Child Rescue” and Craig Sawyer: what’s REALLY going on?
* Will Donald Trump be “assassinated” AGAIN?
* “I’ll catch your bowie knife with my arm.” Just stop.
* Insanely draconian drug laws in Russia: Marc Fogle and Brittney Griner, Jesuit Theater?
* The “migrant” agenda in Europe, U.K.
* Building a log cabin with Doug and money.
* The Leo Frank cigar-dick pic.
* The far-Left OWNS the U.K.
* Another “anti-Woke” comedian “Leo”?
* “Kwisatz Haderach”
* If Johnny Tweets a falling tree on Twatter, will anyone hear?
* Tim Oz-man says clot-shot tyranny was a PsyOp.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
>
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
>
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
>
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
>
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
>
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/