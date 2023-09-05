Rotten Politics: UN told THE SCIENCE to cover up facts (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Rotten Politics at:-

https://youtu.be/7DUgPMnhi0o?si=XYZfD3dpNQBjCyHC



Sep 5, 2023The whole green agenda is built on a lie

Leaked UN report reveals the UN told the science

to hide that the earths temp

hasn't risen for the last 15 years





Source

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2425775/Climate-scientists-told-cover-fact-Earths-temperature-risen-15-years.html





Discord

https://discord.gg/GqUw8Fvdd





Please buy me a cup of coffee

if you want to help the channel

buymeacoffee.com/RottenPolitics





Sign up to my website

everything i create goes on there

web site https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/

Merchandise all on the web site folks





Telegram https://t.me/RottenPolitics

GETTR https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolics





youtube channels

Rotten Politics

Rotten to the core

sub to both





Discord

https://discord.gg/GqUw8Fvdd

Guilded

https://www.guilded.gg/i/kjeNz8l2





Odysee

https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a

Gab

https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics​​​

twitter

https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten





@PoliticsRotten





Design arts provided by https://the99concepts.com/

if you wish to get your own he can be contacted here

[email protected]