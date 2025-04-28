BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Congressman's entire family annihilated by VAXX poison injections
Apr 24, 2025 Daughter of Rep. Jim McGovern dies unexpectedly at 23 while in Italy. Molly McGovern, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, died unexpectedly while on a trip in Italy, the Massachusetts congressman's office said Thursday. She was 23 years old.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=313RBLsZUVo

###

@RepMcGovern As we focus on getting everyone vaccinated against COVID-19, we can't forget other vaccines our families need like the #HPV vaccine to prevent at least 6 types of cancer.

https://x.com/RepMcGovern/status/1387820204533637120

10:24 AM · Apr 29, 2021

###

Yesterday I recieved the the COVID-19 vaccine at the urging of the attending physician of the capitol who is urging all members of congress to get it.

https://www.instagramDOTcom/stories/highlights/18061795819260379/?hl=ja

###

Rep. Jim McGovern has cancerous cells removed Dec 9, 2021

Congressman Jim McGovern announcing on Twitter that he recently had a procedure to remove a cancerous cell on his face.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ncTiIBSK2AQ

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

cancercongressmanjim mcgovern
