Congressman's entire family annihilated by VAXX poison injections

Apr 24, 2025 Daughter of Rep. Jim McGovern dies unexpectedly at 23 while in Italy. Molly McGovern, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, died unexpectedly while on a trip in Italy, the Massachusetts congressman's office said Thursday. She was 23 years old.

@RepMcGovern As we focus on getting everyone vaccinated against COVID-19, we can't forget other vaccines our families need like the #HPV vaccine to prevent at least 6 types of cancer.

10:24 AM · Apr 29, 2021

Yesterday I recieved the the COVID-19 vaccine at the urging of the attending physician of the capitol who is urging all members of congress to get it.

Rep. Jim McGovern has cancerous cells removed Dec 9, 2021

Congressman Jim McGovern announcing on Twitter that he recently had a procedure to remove a cancerous cell on his face.

