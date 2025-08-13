Infilling & 15 min Cities - Gerrymandering - Trump Takes DC

Most Canadians Oblivious to the “15-Minute City” Concept





More than three-in-five Canadians like what they have learned about the urban planning concept.





Vancouver, BC [March 31, 2023] – Only a third of Canadians are aware of the “15-minute city” concept that has been implemented in some municipalities around the world, a new Research Co. poll has found.





In the online survey of a representative national sample, 33% of Canadians had heard about the “15-minute city”, while 57% had not and 9% were not sure.





15-Minute Cities Will Enslave the People





“Make no mistake, it’s not about your convenience, and it’s not about saving the planet. It will be a complete impoverishment and enslavement of all the people,” German MEP Christine Anderson said regarding the push for 15-minute cities. She’s right. The 15-minute city is marketed as a futuristic town where everyone will live within 15 minutes of essential services. They are marketing these cities as affordable, convenient, and virtuous as they combat climate change.





