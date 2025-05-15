Wildfires Rage in Israel

One cannot help wondering if this is Karma at work. While the Israeli Defense Force conducts a genocidal campaign in Gaza, wildfires have run rampant through large parts of Israel.

The fires, thought to be the worst in Israel’s history, have prompted Prime Minister Netanyahu to declare a state of emergency.

The Zionist state has also appealed for international aid to help contain the fires and the irony is unmistakable.

So while the IDF restricts the supply of desperately needed food and medical aid into Gaza, Israel is calling for international assistance to help combat the wildfires.

Several towns in Israel have been evacuated, as have whole neighborhoods in Haifa, Israel’s third largest city. While officials in the national fire fighting service complain that they have insufficient men and equipment to contain the fires.

Mirrored - Vulnerability





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net