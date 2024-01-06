Stew Peters & Dr Lee Merritt Are Micro-Parasites the REAL Cause Of Cancer

Dr. Lee Merritt is here to talk about how parasites are the real cause of cancer.
What if everything we’ve been told about cancer is a lie? Dr. Ben Tapper is back with Stew to talk about how Travis Kelce is a puppet of Big Pharma. Founders of news organization The Flame USA Nicole Orozco & Anna Kane are here to talk about the war in the MIddle East and the Zionist endgame.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.