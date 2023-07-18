Former Mormon Discloses Deep Connection Between Freemasonry and Mormonism - Lyndi Kennedy

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
07/18/2023

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Lyndi Kennedy found herself questioning her espoused beliefs in the Mormon church and diving deep in the Word of God. She discovered that Mormonism is taken straight from the satanic principles of Freemasonry. This warrior woman is the mom of three amazing boys - and she’s determined to shine a light on the lies and toxic underpinnings of the Mormon church. Lyndi is an influencer, stylist, and fashion show host who found the love of the one true Christ. She shares her journey from practicing devout Mormon ritualism to the freedom that she found in the gospel. She also explains the secretive connection between Mormonism’s founder, Joseph Smith, and the Freemasons. 



TAKEAWAYS


Joseph Smith was a 33rd degree Mason and practiced witchcraft as a child with his family


Russell M. Nelson, the current prophet of the Mormon church, is a member of the secret Skull and Bones society 


Mormon ritualism mirrors the ritualism of Freemasonry in many aspects


Mormonism is a culture steeped in obedience and fear



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Bible Belles (get 10% off with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3TOAOfo 


🔗 CONNECT WITH LYNDI KENNEDY

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lyndikennedy/?hl=en 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



gospelilluminatifreemasonryfreemasonritualsjoseph smithmormonmormonisminfluencertina griffinlyndi kennedy
