Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Modern-Day Slavery In America
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
54 views
Published a month ago

It’s Going On Right Now

* There are at least four places on Earth where slavery is practiced and supported: Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia and America.

* [Bidan] and the other bigots don’t want to talk about this.

* The entire left covers it up, censors it or supports it.


• READ: U.S. Is A Top Destination For Child Sex Trafficking & It’s Happening In Your Community


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (20 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345280433112

Keywords
censorshipbigotrycover-upevilhuman traffickingborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderslaverymark levintyrannymarxismleftismbroken borderideologyenslavementhuman smugglingopen borderborder invasionalejandro mayorkasindentured servitudechild trafficikingsex trafficikingemma waters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket