UN Declares War on 'Dangerous' Conspiracy Theorists Who Are 'Threatening Agenda 2030'

The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as “worrying and dangerous,” while stating that conspiracy theories about Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum must be scrubbed from the internet, and the perpetrators behind the conspiracies must be silenced.





The UN also warns that George Soros, the Rothschilds and the State of Israel must not be linked to what the globalists refer to as “alleged conspiracies.”





