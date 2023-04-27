© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fh7mj577c
April 25, 2023, Ava @S7Gril interviews former US Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel on @NFSCSpeaks
Ava shared information about the #13579 plan provided by Miles Guo to the FBI on October 5, 2017, but the FBI chose to do nothing.
2023年4月25日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目，Ava @S7Gril 采访美国前国防部参谋长Kash Patel.
Ava 分享了关于2017年10月5日，郭文贵先生像FBI提供的 #13579计划的情报，但是FBI选择什么都没有做。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp