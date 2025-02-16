© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Invalidating the Word of God
30 views • 7 months ago
- ”you have invalidated the word of God for the sake of your tradition.” Matthew 15:6
- ”For there are many rebellious people, empty talkers and deceivers, especially those of the circumcision, who must be silenced . . . Jewish myths and commandments of men who turn away from the truth.” Titus 1:10 through 14
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
