Emilia Clarke, famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, suffered two strokes in her 20s—the first at age 24 after a workout. She experienced a severe headache, vomiting, and collapsed due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. Despite being young and fit, Clarke’s case highlights that strokes can happen to anyone.

A second aneurysm struck her two years later. Subarachnoid hemorrhages account for about 5% of all strokes, and the WHO warns that 1 in 4 adults over 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime. Clarke founded the charity SameYou to raise awareness and support brain injury survivors. Experts emphasize recognizing symptoms early to reduce risks.

---





**Abstract**





**Purpose:** To develop and disseminate HIT evidence and evidence-based tools to improve healthcare decision making through the use of integrated data and knowledge management.





**Scope:** To create a generalizable system to facilitate detection and clinician reporting of vaccine adverse events, in order to improve the safety of national vaccination programs.





**Methods:** Electronic medical records available from all ambulatory care encounters in a large multi-specialty practice were used. Every patient receiving a vaccine was automatically identified, and for the next 30 days, their health care diagnostic codes, laboratory tests, and medication prescriptions were evaluated for values suggestive of an adverse event.





**Results:** Restructuring at CDC and consequent delays in terms of decision making have made it challenging despite best efforts to move forward with discussions regarding the evaluation of ESP:VAERS performance in a randomized trial and comparison of ESP:VAERS performance to existing VAERS and Vaccine Safety Datalink data. However, Preliminary data were collected and analyzed and this initiative has been presented at a number of national symposia.





**Key Words:** electronic health records, vaccinations, adverse event reporting





---





**Results (Excerpt with Bolded Text)**





"Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, **fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.** Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of 'problem' drugs and vaccines that endanger public health."

https://digital.ahrqDOTgov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf