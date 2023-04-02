Goat Guns - Minuteman Review #shorts #GGSKIT

You don’t need this, but it’s so cool you will want one…or more. This is the AmbGun minuteman review of GoatGuns These 1/3rd scale die cast gun models feature many moving parts. The AR15 features a functioning charging handle, mag release, and trigger (though a bit mushy…Gieselle upgrade?). Magazines are loaded with three inert cartridges. The safety rotates and the butt stock is adjustable. The Suppressor or flash hider may be unthreaded. Optional ACOG with those big bulbous Trijicon mounting nuts actually mount it to the pic rail. You can also add an optional vertical grip to your AR15 or M16 The AK47 features a rock in mag with the paddle release. The Charging Handle cycles and the safety moves. The dust cover can be removed just like the real thing. Trigger is a bit mushy, but that’s to be expected for most production AK’s. Anyone who owns the real thing, is going to want one of these models. Anyone who can’t buy the real thing, will get plenty of vicarious satisfaction owning a Goat Gun. There are almost 30 different models. I can’t wait to see a lever action Goat Gun. Check them out at GoatGuns.com #GGSKIT

