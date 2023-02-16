Former Fire Chief Says Government NUKED City: Chemical Burn Off To POISON The Nation

Stew Peters Show





Feb 15, 2023





Toxic well water and cancer rates could skyrocket in the wake of the Ohio train disaster!

Sil Caggiano is here to tell the truth about what really happened in East Palestine, Ohio.

The short term effects from chemical exposure are difficulty breathing, rashes, and burning eyes.

The government initially said the water was safe but now Governor DeWine recommends drinking bottled water only.

The explosion created a cloud so large it was reminiscent of nuclear fallout!

The town of East Palestine has been nuked not with a bomb but with chemicals.

