BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why is revival needed in a lukewarm church?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 10 months ago

In this episode, we delve into the necessity of revival within the church and our personal lives. The speaker emphasizes the importance of acknowledging our desperate need for spiritual rejuvenation and applying lessons on seeking the Holy Spirit's guidance. Key points include the current lukewarm state of many churches, the need for heartfelt confession, and the possibility of revival. Scriptural references and exhortations serve as a wake-up call for believers to return to their first love and engage deeply with their faith. Join us in this heartfelt plea for transformation and revival.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:45 The Need for Revival
02:18 The State of the Church
06:40 Call to Return to God
08:26 Personal Revival and Conclusion

Keywords
godjesuschurchdeadnakedlukewarmblindafflicted
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy