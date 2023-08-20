© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 19, 2023
Virologist, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, joins Del for the first time in studio to revisit his “doomsday” prediction, and explain his extreme concern over new variants of SARS-CoV-2 driven by immune pressure through mass vaccination he fears could be deadly and highly virulent.
#GeertVandenBosschePhD #Geert #ImmuneEscape
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38xtlm-is-a-deadlier-pandemic-on-the-horizon.html