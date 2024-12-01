BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syrian intel officers interrogate captured terrorists
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 6 months ago

Syrian intel officers captured the terrorists 

Interrogation of terrorists: 

- Is the Turkish army participating in hostilities? 

- Yes. 

- And the Turkish officers? 

- Yes. 

- Where are you from? ... Who pays you?

- Turkey. 

- How much?

- In combat conditions 10 thousand lira per day.

- Were there any foreign fighters with you?

- Not with us. 

- Were there foreigners in Sarakib? 

- Most likely in the other direction. 

- Are Uzbeks, Uighurs participating in the fight? 

- Yes. They are fighting. 

Adding: 

The CIA and Pentagon have armed 21 out of 28 Syrian anti-government militias that Turkey has restructured into a mercenary "national army," according to the Turkish think tank SETA.

Many of these U.S.-backed groups took part in this week's assault on Aleppo.

SETA’s chart highlights U.S. sponsorship of Syrian anti-government militias now repurposed by Turkey as mercenaries.

Notably, many of these groups previously fought alongside Al-Qaeda, Nusra, and HTS in various coalitions. 

Max Blumenthal of the Gray Zone, posted the chart: 

https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1863105886773772760 



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy