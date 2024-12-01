Syrian intel officers captured the terrorists

Interrogation of terrorists:

- Is the Turkish army participating in hostilities?

- Yes.

- And the Turkish officers?

- Yes.

- Where are you from? ... Who pays you?

- Turkey.

- How much?

- In combat conditions 10 thousand lira per day.

- Were there any foreign fighters with you?

- Not with us.

- Were there foreigners in Sarakib?

- Most likely in the other direction.

- Are Uzbeks, Uighurs participating in the fight?

- Yes. They are fighting.

Adding:

The CIA and Pentagon have armed 21 out of 28 Syrian anti-government militias that Turkey has restructured into a mercenary "national army," according to the Turkish think tank SETA.

Many of these U.S.-backed groups took part in this week's assault on Aleppo.

SETA’s chart highlights U.S. sponsorship of Syrian anti-government militias now repurposed by Turkey as mercenaries.

Notably, many of these groups previously fought alongside Al-Qaeda, Nusra, and HTS in various coalitions.

Max Blumenthal of the Gray Zone, posted the chart:

