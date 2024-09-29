UK Admits Out of Arms Since Last Year as West Attempts to Prolong Ukraine War

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 29, 2024…

- Russian forces are surrounding Vugledar in southern Donbass;

- Western media admits Russian forces have accelerated their advance despite Ukraine's incursion into Kursk;

- US and UK admit stockpiles have been depleted, production cannot be ramped up, and even training enough Ukrainians is constrained;

