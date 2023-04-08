Driver engulfed in rock avalanche, escapes unharmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apr 7, 2023
A motorist driving along the road in Russia’s Dagestan Republic was hit by a rock-fall, but thanks to the quick reaction of the driver there were no tragic consequences.
