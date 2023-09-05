© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazol.html
The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TMha
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU
WARNING BINDERS AND FENBENDAZOLE! -
WARNING BINDERS AND IVERMECTIN! - https://bitly.ws/TQRM
My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?
Fenbendazole and Ivermectin are both potent anti parasitic medications with also a wide array of other detox and healing effects when a person takes them correctly, safely, and consistently.
I have two different parasite detox protocol videos for Fenbendazole and Ivermectin, and I now keep getting asked if it's possible and safe to take them both on the same day.
So I have created this video, "Can You Take Fenbendazole & Ivermectin On The Same Day?" to answer this question fully so if you want to gain clarity around this, you can by watching this video.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno