This Saint News 11/19/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: We’re talking election fraud and what looks like proof the 2020 was tampered with. Then we got a whistleblower from the Antarctic station who says we can control earthquakes. Also, why is the Israeli propaganda so bad? I got some headlines lined up for you, followed by the tremendous top stories, and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff!
Outcomes after early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: An analysis of a database of 30,423 COVID-19 patients
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297523001075
11 Children (Ages 9-19) Had Cardiac Arrests at US Schools in the Past Month
https://vigilantnews.com/post/11-children-ages-9-19-had-cardiac-arrests-at-us-schools-in-the-past-month
Samuel Haskell, son of top Hollywood agent, seen dumping apparent body in newly released surveillance footage
https://nypost.com/2023/11/12/news/samuel-haskell-son-of-top-hollywood-agent-seen-dumping-apparent-body-in-newly-released-surveillance-footage/
The Creature from Jekyll Island
https://archive.org/details/TheCreatureFromJekyllIslandByG.EdwardGriffin
Artist Uses AI To Create Incredible Celebrity What Ifs
https://nightdaily.com/s/ai-celebrity-what-ifs/?as=305&twclid=2-jfexxy34lj7eij8kjjgtv0jz&bdk=0