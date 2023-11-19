BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 11/19/2023
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 11/19/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We’re talking election fraud and what looks like proof the 2020 was tampered with. Then we got a whistleblower from the Antarctic station who says we can control earthquakes.  Also, why is the Israeli propaganda so bad? I got some headlines lined up for you, followed by the tremendous top stories, and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff!



Outcomes after early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: An analysis of a database of 30,423 COVID-19 patients

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297523001075


11 Children (Ages 9-19) Had Cardiac Arrests at US Schools in the Past Month

https://vigilantnews.com/post/11-children-ages-9-19-had-cardiac-arrests-at-us-schools-in-the-past-month


Samuel Haskell, son of top Hollywood agent, seen dumping apparent body in newly released surveillance footage

https://nypost.com/2023/11/12/news/samuel-haskell-son-of-top-hollywood-agent-seen-dumping-apparent-body-in-newly-released-surveillance-footage/


The Creature from Jekyll Island

https://archive.org/details/TheCreatureFromJekyllIslandByG.EdwardGriffin


Artist Uses AI To Create Incredible Celebrity What Ifs

https://nightdaily.com/s/ai-celebrity-what-ifs/?as=305&twclid=2-jfexxy34lj7eij8kjjgtv0jz&bdk=0

Keywords
trumpnewscomedyvaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidencovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy