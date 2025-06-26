2025-6-26 greenbeans and God

Rev 18:1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory.

Rev 18:2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

Rev 18:3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.

Rev 18:4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

Rev 18:5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.

Rev 18:6 Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double.

Rev 18:7 How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow.

Rev 18:8 Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her.





Babylon isn't a nation, it is all nations as a people/a spirit within mankind that wars in their heart against Him, even if they give praise with their mouth, or do good deeds in His Name; they do not know Him, will not pick up their cross, will not hate themselves, will not give up everything to come out to Him, but make their abode under the shadow of pharoah in egypt unto whom they place their trust....for mammon, for favor, for honor, for prestige, for self. And the harlot who pretends to be His bride, naming and claming as they do, teaching and prophesying all the nonsense that they do, dressing up the outside of the cup and playing church as they do, beguiling the simple by telling them they are saved, and preventing them who would enter by your treachery! taking them with your "love" and your "nice" and your evil smiles...God has an end for you...and the beast will burn you with fire, that is your end...so live it up now, and pretend all you want to be the people of God...but they will kill you soon enough, they are doing a great job of it right now!

But, for the remnant, listen up....come out, out from it all, from all nations, from all peoples, from all religions, and to the Father. You want to know when "church" is? its called sabbath day, and its called new moon, from sabbath to sabbath, and new moon to new moon, shall all flesh who is of the Father, come and appear before the Father, and in all His appointed times shall we come. Come, and learn of Him...and come wanting, and HE will show you that HE is! His son, christ Yahusha, he is the door out of that place...and into another that you have not known. Sure, team humanity seeks freedom within babylon, but it can't be found there; they don't understand, because they have made their life in another place. And, if we were of that place, then we stay and vote and do all the things they do there. But we are not of that place, for we did not forsake our inheritance, but rather, we chose the kingdom of God above all things, all that was gain to us, all that used to be precious to us, and we came out to Him, just like HE said; choosing rather to suffer whatever it may be, scorn, mocking, the loneliness, the trial, loss of this or that, the loss of favor, companionship, even our mammon-making....whatever... For the greatness of this treasure far exceeded what man has is his heart, or the daily need that necessitates. The Father, HE is the prize, and HE is our exceedingly great reward. And, if we continue on, HE will become our possession. The land that HE bids us to come to, is not like anything we have ever known, not like the land that we toiled over and stove. And none can make it there, unless they walk with Him in faith and in obedience, undergoing their own trial, as HE is the lead, the shepherd, and we the sheep that must follow His voice unto the shadow of our own death. And, just remember, I know its hard, I know its scary, but we are never alone with Him, and HE gives us our signs to let us know we are on that very narrow and right path. Don't look back, be grateful always that HE gave us a chance...for how many perish without Him? and who are we? that HE would even hear our cry? or answer our prayer? or take us to Himself? And is not the hardness of the walk much less than the judgment we really deserve? can we not shut our mouth and bear it like it was our own cross? Don't we consider the beginning of Job, and consider his latter end, that the Father is full of tender mercies?!!! Let know no one steal thy crown...always forward, never back; always giving thanks along the way.