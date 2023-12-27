Addicted to Crazy Women! Freedomain Call In

Freedomain Call In





Stefan and the caller dig into patterns of being attracted to "crazy" partners and discuss the importance of recognizing and addressing it. We also talk about taking responsibility for our actions, building relationships based on integrity, and setting higher standards for ourselves. Stefan emphasizes the need to apologize sincerely and be mature, regardless of how others respond. Despite having had difficult childhoods, it's important to not let it define our lives. Lastly, we discuss anger management and the benefits it can bring to one's therapy journey.





Transcript: https://freedomain.com/addicted-to-crazy-women/





