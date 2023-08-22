BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus Word The way to become a lost Son that Returned to Our Father
08/22/2023

This video is the first in a series of videos that was made, and will be made on the request of Jesus Christ, our savior, and on the request of our Father in heaven, God almighty.


It is for those that wants to become brothers in Christ, for those that want to see the Kingdom of Heaven, and know that you are indeed sons of God.


The words of Jesus Christ are not only what they seem, but are many layers of guidance, they are a roadmap, and some of them describe destinations on the way that leads to our Father who are in Heaven.


For our beloved sisters the way is not identical, you are ofcourse welcome to watch the video. But Jesus did not talk about a lost sister that returned to her Father, only a lost son that returned to his.

biblegodheavenjesuskingdomtorahlost son
