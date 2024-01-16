Deconstruction and Inclusivity - Omaha Friends

Deconstruction and Inclusivity at the Omaha Clown Council. This episode features Clown Member Lerch, who is a stupid, pathetic, and weak white fool, reading anti-white talking points that are an actual decree from the Clown Council. This decree discriminates against white people but the whites, like Clown Member Lerch, are too woke to realize this reality.

Deconstruction and Inclusivity Pledge 00:23

I pledge allegiance to inclusivity and the de-construction of society through communism and to the white replacement for which it is intended, a nation without whites, with BIPOC and LGBTQ ruling over it all.

Clown Member Lerch Statement 00:44

Clown Council Debate 2:28

https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/2024/01/deconstruction-and-inclusivity-omaha.html

Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by incompetence and stupidity. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of responsibility, acting like, child-like idiots. They navigate the ups and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city across the river from Council Bluffs.

#omahafriends #friends #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #clowncouncil #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #clown #JenniferAniston #CourteneyCox #LisaKudrow #MattLeBlanc #MatthewPerry #Chandler #DavidSchwimmer #friendssitcom #friendsmovie #friendsrerun #friendstv #friendstvshow #friendsthemesong #friendsmusic #friendsreunion #jeanstothert #hotturd #PeteFestersen #weasel #JuanitaJohnson #DannyBegley #lerch #VinnyPalermo #fredo #DonRowe #flounder #BrinkerHarding #stinker #AimeeMelton #meltdown #donhug #smug #chrisjeramm #petericketts #jimpillen #bensasse #debfisher #donbacon #omahastreetcar #omahatrolley #nebraskalegislature #dannettersmith #lindsayhuse #adipour #nebraskadhhs #kmtv #wowt #ketv #kptm #fox42 #owh #omahaworldherald #savelives #emptyplatitudes #maskupmetro #muzzleup #holdyourbeath #hashtagmania #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #lincoln #huskerfootball #huskernews #huskerupdate #huskergameday #huskerhoops #huskerbasketball #nebraskabasketball #unl #wedontcoast #shareomaha #visitomaha #givingtuesday402 #cornhuskers #huskers #skerz #gobigred #gbr #nose #clownnose #redclownnose