The War With Iran
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
4 views • 4 weeks ago

Majority of Americans are clearly against war and death of innocent human beings in the Russia v. Ukraine and Israel v. Iran wars and do not want a part of their labor being used for slaughter of countless numbers of people. Is there a way to help end these conflicts by not funding them?

In this week's Freedom Hour, Peymon Mottahedeh, President of Freedom Law School will share how YOU can legally and safely stop paying and contributing to deaths of scores of innocent people who are killed with the use of American People's money.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/iran-and-israel-war-could-cost-american-tax-payers-billions/ar-AA1GXYgO

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/new-kristi-noem-issues-nationwide-terrorism-alert-america/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/report-iran-coordinated-missile-attack-us-base-qatar/

https://truthout.org/articles/trump-bombs-iran-then-demands-iran-agree-to-end-the-war/

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64965

https://needtoknow.news/2025/06/war-trump-bombs-irans-nuclear-sites-iran-to-close-of-the-strait-of-hormuz-affecting-oil-supply/


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable income1031 exchange
