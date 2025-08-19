The War With Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Majority of Americans are clearly against war and death of innocent human beings in the Russia v. Ukraine and Israel v. Iran wars and do not want a part of their labor being used for slaughter of countless numbers of people. Is there a way to help end these conflicts by not funding them?
In this week's Freedom Hour, Peymon Mottahedeh, President of Freedom Law School will share how YOU can legally and safely stop paying and contributing to deaths of scores of innocent people who are killed with the use of American People's money.
