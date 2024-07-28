Coordinated Attack in Mali on 'Wagner PMC' Suggests Collaboration Between Terrorists and Separatists - part 2

56 Wagner against 1000



Coordinated Attack in Mali Suggests Collaboration Between Terrorists and Separatists

The group "Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin," affiliated with al-Qaeda, claimed to have conducted a "complex ambush" on Malian government and Wagner PMC forces near the town of Tinzaouaten.

Additionally, the Arab-Tuareg coalition of the "Strategic Framework for the Protection of the People of Azawad" announced the defeat of government troops in Mali.

Militants attacked Malian Armed Forces soldiers and Wagner PMC fighters who had withdrawn from Tinzaouaten for regrouping



☦️In a battle with al-Qaeda in Mali, a volunteer and fighter of the Wagner PMC, author of the Gray Zone channel Nikita “Bely,” died.

@RVvoenkor writes on their channel:

We communicated with Nikita in absentia (quarreled and argued ) since the time of the Syrian campaign, in which we were actively involved, proving each other wrong, sometimes he pointed out mistakes to us, sometimes we told him.

He was a great patriot. On his vacations, he went to SMO to fight as a volunteer as part of special forces groups, including with the 10th brigade. With the help of the TG channel, Nikita helped the guys a lot in purchasing the necessary equipment.

Previously he considered himself a atheist, but died with a cross on his chest...

Recently, Nikita worked in Syria and Africa, where he also defended the interests of Russia. He was a real Russian warrior and died a brave death in a battle with terrorists.

🙏🕊🕊🕊 Your journey as a warrior is over in this world, rest in peace.

Via: RVvoenkor